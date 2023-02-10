Desperate Measures 2023 start date confirmed for new Channel 5 drama

Desperate Measures is the brand new drama coming to Channel 5 in 2023 with a start date now confirmed!

Desperate Measures is a new four-part action thriller about a diligent bank clerk Rowan who makes a drastic decision to protect her teenage son.

A teaser shares: “Rowan’s life spirals when her son Finn is coerced into a botched drug deal by a local gang. With Finn’s life on the line and a violent gang leader encroaching on her life, Rowan is faced with recuperating the money that Finn lost.

Rowan Taylor (Amanda Abbington)

“Desperate to save her son and having exhausted all options, Rowan commits to a dangerous heist at the bank she works in.”

Desperate Measures start date

Desperate Measures begins on Tuesday, 21 February at 9PM on Channel 5.

The four-part series will continue nightly throughout the week.

You’ll also be able to watch online via My5.

Amanda Abbington (Wolfe, Mr Selfridge, I Hate Suzie, Sherlock) will play the lead role of Rowan, with newcomer Jesse Cescatti-McFarlane starring as Finn.

Further casting includes Warren Brown (The Responder, Trigger Point, Strike Back) stars as Rowan’s ex-partner Patrick, a career criminal who she reconnects with in order to help Finn. Sunetra Sarker (Casualty, Ackley Bridge, Cold Feet) stars as Varisha, Rowan’s loyal best-friend and co-worker.

Francis Magee (White Lines, The Witcher, Brassic), Jonathan Nyati (Motherland, Breeders, This Way Up) and Seb Cardinal (After Life, This Time with Alan Partridge, Sally4Ever) also feature.