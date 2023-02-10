Desperate Measures 2023 start date confirmed for new Channel 5 drama

Desperate Measures is the brand new drama coming to Channel 5 in 2023 with a start date now confirmed!
Desperate Measures is a new four-part action thriller about a diligent bank clerk Rowan who makes a drastic decision to protect her teenage son.
A teaser shares: “Rowan’s life spirals when her son Finn is coerced into a botched drug deal by a local gang. With Finn’s life on the line and a violent gang leader encroaching on her life, Rowan is faced with recuperating the money that Finn lost.
“Desperate to save her son and having exhausted all options, Rowan commits to a dangerous heist at the bank she works in.”
Desperate Measures start date
Desperate Measures begins on Tuesday, 21 February at 9PM on Channel 5.
The four-part series will continue nightly throughout the week.
You’ll also be able to watch online via My5.
Amanda Abbington (Wolfe, Mr Selfridge, I Hate Suzie, Sherlock) will play the lead role of Rowan, with newcomer Jesse Cescatti-McFarlane starring as Finn.
Further casting includes Warren Brown (The Responder, Trigger Point, Strike Back) stars as Rowan’s ex-partner Patrick, a career criminal who she reconnects with in order to help Finn. Sunetra Sarker (Casualty, Ackley Bridge, Cold Feet) stars as Varisha, Rowan’s loyal best-friend and co-worker.
Francis Magee (White Lines, The Witcher, Brassic), Jonathan Nyati (Motherland, Breeders, This Way Up) and Seb Cardinal (After Life, This Time with Alan Partridge, Sally4Ever) also feature.