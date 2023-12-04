The Tourist start date confirmed for new series

The Tourist is back for a second series on BBC One.

Thrilling drama The Tourist stars Jamie Doran and is written by award-winning writing team Harry and Jack Williams (Baptiste, The Missing, Liar).

A teaser for the new series shares: “Elliot and Helen travel to Ireland to find answers about Elliot’s identity, but instead they are forced to face the dangerous consequences of his past actions.”

When is The Tourist on TV?

Series two of The Tourist will begin on New Year’s Day – Monday, 1 January – at 9PM on BBC One.

Alternatively, all episodes will be released to watch online on BBC iPlayer from 6AM on Monday 1 January.

JAMIE DORNAN. Credit: 2023 © TWO BROTHERS PICTURES

The Tourist series 2 will have six episodes, once again written by Harry and Jack Williams. Further details, including casting and a start date, are to be announced.

For now, series one of The Tourist is available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.

A synopsis shares: “The Tourist tells the story of a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive.

“With no memory of who he is and with merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.”

Alongside Jamie Dornan, the show also stars Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Alex Dimitriades with Damon Herriman.

More on: TV