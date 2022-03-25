Rain Dogs: Daisy May Cooper stars in new BBC drama from Cash Carraway

Production is underway on new BBC One drama Rain Dogs from Cash Carraway.

Filming on the eight-part series is currently taking place in Bristol.

Daisy May Cooper will lead the cast alongside Jack Farthing, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo and Fleur Tashjian.

A teaser of the show shares: "Rain Dogs is a wild and punky tale of a mother’s love for her daughter, of deep-rooted and passionate friendships, and of brilliance thwarted by poverty and prejudice.

"Told with a dark lick of humour and an anarchic attitude, Rain Dogs stars Daisy May Cooper (This Country, Am I Being Unreasonable, Witchfinder) as Costello Jones, Jack Farthing (Spencer, The Lost Daughter, Chloe) as Selby, Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo (Alex Rider, Chevalier, Doctor Who) as Gloria Duke and Fleur Tashjian in her debut role as Iris Jones.

"They are our four glorious Rain Dogs; a makeshift swaggerous family fed on defiance and chaos, and a deep but complicated love."

The series from Sid Gentle Films Ltd (Killing Eve) will be co-produced by the BBC with HBO.

Sally Woodward Gentle, Executive Producer Sid Gentle Films, said, “We are so delighted to be working with the extraordinarily talented Cash on this highly original tale of friendship, love and creativity.

"It’s thrilling to be working with Daisy, Jack, Ronkẹ and Fleur. Our four remarkable Rain Dogs.”

Jo McClellan, Commissioning Editor, BBC Drama added: “We’re incredibly excited to be starting production on Rain Dogs, with our fabulous cast and our partners HBO, and we can’t wait for Cash’s bold and unique voice to arrive on screen.”

Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming, commented: “Along with the BBC and Sid Gentle Films, we are thrilled to be collaborating with Cash Carraway, Daisy May Cooper and everyone involved in this series about intense friendship, intense circumstances, and the intense love of a mother for her daughter.”

Mark Linsey, Managing Director of Scripted at BBC Studios, said: “Daisy May Cooper is a unique talent and coupled with Cash Carraway’s equally unique voice needs to be heard by as wide an audience as possible.

"We are pleased to welcome HBO on board with BBC One as a co-producer with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, to bring Cash Carraway’s brilliant writing to screen.”

A broadcast date for the series is to be revealed.