Ninja Warrior UK returns to ITV with 'even tougher' rebooted series

Ninja Warrior UK is to return to ITV with a rebooted series.

Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara will return to host as the toughest series on TV gets even tougher.

Ninja Warrior UK's new season will be bigger, faster, harder, and complete with an all-new competition structure.

ITV share: "In a twist on the format, and for the first time in the show’s history, the hunt is on for two champions, as the UK’s top female and male competitors take on the most challenging course ever to be crowned Ninja Warrior UK Male and Female Champions.

"The contestants will not only face each other but they will also have to face the 'Ninjas' - a team of professional Ninja Warrior athletes - in head-to-head races."

Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara will preside over the action as contestants take on new courses, new obstacles and even bigger challenges designed as the ultimate test of strength, speed, and courage.

Ben Shephard said: "Ninja Warrior is a global phenomenon and one of the most fun and physically demanding shows on TV. The new format on ITV will see our daredevil contestants racing over challenging obstacles like you've never seen before.

"The Lycra and Ninja headbands are back - and that's just for me and Kammy! Seriously, I can't wait to be back alongside Kammy and Rochelle - it's going to be epic."

Rochelle Humes enthsused: “This new series of Ninja Warrior UK is going to be incredible. We have such a wonderful passionate fan base, and we just can’t wait to show them what we have in store – I think they’ll be surprised and thrilled in equal measure as they discover the new challenges.

"And with Ben and Kammy by my side, I know it’s going to be great fun!”

Chris Kamara commented: “I’m so excited about the return of Ninja Warrior UK, it’s always a blast getting to see these incredibly fit humans coming onto the course thinking it’ll be a breeze, but little do they know it never is!

"Especially in this new series, with an even more difficult course and a brand-new format. I can’t wait to re-join my old pals Ben and Rochelle and see who will be crowned Ninja Warrior UK Male and Female Champions.”

If you want to take part, applications are open now!

If you wish to apply for the new series of Ninja Warrior UK, visit www.ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/apply for details.