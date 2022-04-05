Deadline cast revealed for new Channel 5 drama

Deadline is the new drama on Channel 5 - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The four-part noir thriller follows a woman accused of murdering her husband and a down on his luck investigative journalist in search of the truth.

A teaser shares: "James Alden is a washed-up journalist making trashy documentaries when he lands the interview of the decade.

"Natalie Varga is suspected of murdering her rich Hungarian husband and she makes James an offer: find the killer and she’ll give him the exclusive story everyone wants.

Deadline 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of Deadline:

James D’Arcy plays James

Charlie Murphy plays Natalie

Indra Ové plays Barbara

Anamaria Marinca plays Mrs Molnar

Brian Caspe plays Toth

Rad Lazar plays Dominik

Nina Senicar plays Vera

Abiola Ogunbiyi plays Shona

Ian Bonar plays Oliver

Hannah Omoregbee plays Leila

Jane Slavin plays Mary

Sarah Paul plays DI Broughton

Tamás Lengyel plays Luckas

Eszter Zavaros plays Hanna

Watch Deadline on TV and online

The new series will premiere on Channel 5 on Tuesday, 5 April at 9PM.

The series has four episodes, which will air nightly across the week with the final instalment on Friday, 8 April.

You can watch on Channel 5 and online via My5.

"Years ago, James was a rising star, but he made one terrible mistake that derailed his career. By helping Natalie, James has a chance to get his life back — but it won’t be easy as his investigations attract the attention of sinister henchman Toth, who warns him off.