Deadline cast revealed for new Channel 5 drama

Deadline is the new drama on Channel 5 - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.
The four-part noir thriller follows a woman accused of murdering her husband and a down on his luck investigative journalist in search of the truth.
A teaser shares: "James Alden is a washed-up journalist making trashy documentaries when he lands the interview of the decade.
"Natalie Varga is suspected of murdering her rich Hungarian husband and she makes James an offer: find the killer and she’ll give him the exclusive story everyone wants.
Deadline 2022 cast
Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of Deadline:
James D’Arcy plays James
Charlie Murphy plays Natalie
Indra Ové plays Barbara
Anamaria Marinca plays Mrs Molnar
Brian Caspe plays Toth
Rad Lazar plays Dominik
Nina Senicar plays Vera
Abiola Ogunbiyi plays Shona
Ian Bonar plays Oliver
Hannah Omoregbee plays Leila
Jane Slavin plays Mary
Sarah Paul plays DI Broughton
Tamás Lengyel plays Luckas
Eszter Zavaros plays Hanna
Watch Deadline on TV and online
The new series will premiere on Channel 5 on Tuesday, 5 April at 9PM.
The series has four episodes, which will air nightly across the week with the final instalment on Friday, 8 April.
You can watch on Channel 5 and online via My5.
"Years ago, James was a rising star, but he made one terrible mistake that derailed his career. By helping Natalie, James has a chance to get his life back — but it won’t be easy as his investigations attract the attention of sinister henchman Toth, who warns him off.