Soccer Aid 2022 date, location and first players revealed

Soccer Aid 2022 has a confirmed date and location with the first players revealed.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF will return this summer for the eleventh ever England vs. Soccer Aid World XI FC clash.

Advertisements

As always, the celebrity charity football match will be raising money for UNICEF to help reach the world’s most disadvantaged children across more than 190 countries and territories.

Soccer Aid 2022 date & stadium

The 2022 match will take place on Sunday, 12 June at the London Stadium, Stratford – the first time Soccer Aid for UNICEF has ever been played at the venue.

The match will air live on ITV, hosted by UNICEF UK Ambassador Dermot O’Leary. Alex Scott also returns as pitch-side reporter while Maya Jama returns as a pundit.

Meanwhile tickets on in the crowd on the day are on sale now via www.socceraid.org.uk/tickets

First players revealed!

As for who will be playing this year, the first players on the teams have been announced with both new and returning faces.

England will be led by manager Harry Redknapp with captain Liam Payne, Lucien Laviscount, Tom Grennan, Chunkz, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Fara Williams, Joe Cole, Alex Brooker and David Seaman (Goalkeeper Coach).

Advertisements

For the Soccer Aid World XI FC, Arsène Wenger will be manager with captain Usain Bolt, Martin Compston, Mo Gilligan, Chelcee Grimes, Patrice Evra and Robbie Keane.

Together with the match, there will be a special half-time performance from Robbie Williams.

The singer will perform his iconic ballad Angels in front of the 60,000 audience on the pitch between halves.

UNICEF UK Ambassador Robbie Williams said: "On Sunday 12th June, I will sing Angels in front of 60,000 people at the London Stadium. I already know that it is going to be one of the most special nights of my career – and I want as many of you as possible to be part of it.

"Tickets are selling fast, so I would urge people to snap them up while they are still available. In so doing, people will be supporting Soccer Aid for UNICEF, which has raised £60m since we started it 16-years-ago."

Advertisements

Since 2006 – when Robbie Williams co-founded the concept – Soccer Aid for UNICEF has raised over £60 million.

You can visit www.socceraid.org.uk to find out more.