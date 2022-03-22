The Tourist series 2 confirmed as hit drama returns to BBC One

The Tourist will return to BBC One for a second series, it's been confirmed.

Thrilling drama The Tourist stars Jamie Doran and is written by award-winning writing team Harry and Jack Williams (Baptiste, The Missing, Liar).

After its first outing earlier this year, the BBC has confirmed a new series is in the works.

The Tourist series 2 will have six episodes, once again written by Harry and Jack Williams. Further details, including casting and a start date, are to be announced.

For now, series one of The Tourist is available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.

A synopsis shares: "The Tourist tells the story of a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive.

"With no memory of who he is and with merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback."

Alongside Jamie Dornan, the show also stars Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Alex Dimitriades with Damon Herriman.

Writers Harry and Jack Williams said of the show previously: “The Tourist is a departure from anything we’ve written before. It isn’t an easy show to categorise - so we won’t."