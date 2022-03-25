Not Going Out 2022 - series 12 episodes, cast and how to watch online

Not Going Out: Lucy (SALLY BRETTON), Lee (LEE MACK), Geoffrey (GEOFFREY WHITEHEAD), Wendy (DEBORAH GRANT) - (C) Avalon - Photographer: Mark Johnson

A brand new series of Not Going Out has arrived on BBC One - here's all you need to know.

The new episodes follow the recent one-off festive special which aired on 30 December.

Watch Not Going Out on TV and online

The new series airs on BBC One on Friday nights from 25 March.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer here. Series 12 has six episodes.

At the time of writing, all past series and episodes are also available to watch online for free (in the UK) with 87 episodes in total to stream.

Not Going Out cast

The cast will be led by Lee Mack as Lee and Sally Bretton as Lucy with Hugh Dennis as Toby, Abigail Cruttenden as Anna, Geoffrey Whitehead as Geoffrey and Deborah Grant as Wendy.

A synopsis of the series shares: "It’s been over a year since Frank’s (Bobby Ball) passing and the always lovely Wendy (Deborah Grant), rediscovering a long lost love for painting, decides to create a very unique tribute in oils.

"How can Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) break the news that they don’t necessarily like the likeness? The usually curmudgeonly Geoffrey (Geoffrey Whitehead) seems very keen on the painting, but is all as it seems and might there be an even more eye-popping piece to emerge from his wife’s creative awakening. Could it get any more awkward? This is Not Going Out…

"The series continues in the anarchy of a packed family house with the couple crashing from one near-disaster to the next and, of course, don’t forget to factor in close friends in the form of wife-weary, Toby (Hugh Dennis) and uptight ice-queen Anna (Abigail Cruttenden)."

Not Going Out Series 12 episodes

Episode 1 – Painting

Unfortunately for Lee and Lucy, Wendy rediscovers her love of painting and gifts them a portrait of Frank.

Episode 2 – Text

When Lee accidentally sends a rude text to Anna that was intended for Lucy he upsets both of them.

Episode 3 – Friend

When Lee promises Lucy that he will make more of an effort to be friendly with other parents in the playground, he makes the mistake of starting with Keith.

Episode 4 – Front Window

Recovering from knee surgery, Lee sits by the window day after day spying on his neighbours through a pair of binoculars.

Episode 5 – Jury

Lee does jury service and joins eleven other jurors in the Jury Room to debate whether the accused is guilty or not.

Episode 6 – Tent

Lee organises a family camping trip into the back of beyond where they soon discover that no one can hear them scream.

