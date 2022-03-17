Season 2 of The Flight Attendant will come to the UK on Sky and NOW this year.

The highly anticipated second season of the Flight Attendant is cleared for take-off on Sky Max and streaming service NOW with a first trailer released.

A teaser for the new instalment shares: "Season two of The Flight Attendant finds Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time.

"But when an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue."

The Flight Attendant season 2 will be released in the UK on Sky and NOW in May 2022 with an exact start date to be announced.

The series stars Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, Zosia Mamet as Ani Mouradian, Griffin Matthews as Shane Evans, Deniz Akdeniz as Max, Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe, Mo McRae as Benjamin Berry, Callie Hernandez as Gabrielle Diaz and Joseph Soria as Esteban Diaz.

New series regulars include Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria; returning recurring guest stars T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall; and new recurring guest stars Sharon Stone, Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The Flight Attendant season 2 will be available from May on Sky Max and streaming service NOW.

The first season of The Flight Attendant is available to stream now.

