BBC Two book show Between The Covers will return for a fourth series this May.

The latest series will see Sara Cox return as host for seven new episodes.

Advertisements

In each instalment, Sara's book group of four famous guests will bring along their own book of choice and also discuss a newly published book.

New for the fourth series will be additional book choices selected from the Big Jubilee Read, a reading for pleasure campaign spearheaded by BBC Arts and The Reading Agency that celebrates great reads from across the Commonwealth to coincide with Her Majesty The Queen’s Jubilee.

The seven newly-published books which will feature in the new series are:

People Person, by Candice Carty-Williams

Two Storm Wood, by Philip Gray

Lessons In Chemistry, by Bonnie Garmus

Advertisements

Love Marriage, by Monica Ali

Metronome, by Tom Watson

Exactly What You Mean, by Ben Hinshaw

The Dictator's Wife, by Freya Berry

Celebrity guests and seven Big Jubilee Read picks will be revealed soon

The new series will air on BBC Two and iPlayer in May with an exact start date to be announced.

Sara Cox says: "I’m absolutely thrilled we are once again delving between the covers, bringing another selection of seven brilliant brand new books, as well as spanning the decades with seven books by talented authors from across the Commonwealth to celebrate the Jubilee.

"On a personal note, it still brings me endless joy that drinking tea and eating custard creams whilst curled up with a good book is considered 'work'. Bring it on."

Advertisements

Amanda Ross, CEO of Cactus TV, who heads the book selection panel, commented: "I’m really excited by our seven new book picks and can’t wait to see what everyone makes of them.

"They are all incredibly entertaining in completely different genres, so hopefully we will inspire everyone to try something they wouldn’t ordinarily read. Between The Covers is my passion project, my ultimate dream show."