Saturday Night Takeaway and Starstruck cancelled tonight in schedule shake up

Saturday Night Takeaway and Starstruck won't air on ITV tonight in a shake up to the schedule.

The weekend favourites have both been cancelled this evening due to the Six Nations rugby tournament.

ITV is set to air the match between France and England, which begins at 8PM, meaning there will be changes to the usual line up of shows.

There will be no episodes of either Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway or Starstruck but both will return as usual next Saturday.

Starstruck, which sees superfans transform into their idol, will air its latest episode as acts continue to compete for a £50,000 prize.

As ever, Queen frontman Adam Lambert, award-winning actress Sheridan Smith, soul sensation Beverley Knight and comedian Jason Manford will be on hand to offer their feedback on the performances.

Before Starstruck's latest episode, Saturday Night Takeaway will return with yet more giveaways and superstar guesses.

So far this year's show has featured the likes of Jeremy Clarkson, RuPaul and Craig Revel Horwood alongside regulars Andi Peters, Jordan North, Fleur East and Stephen Mulhern.

Meanwhile it's not the only schedule change for ITV this weekend.

Tomorrow's planned Dancing On Ice final is set to be postponed due to the FA Cup.

The final is scheduled to air on Sunday, 27 March with the football forcing the show off air tomorrow (Sunday, 20 March).

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest will air instead of Dancing On Ice this SUnday, with the kick-off set for 6PM.

Those left on the celebrity line up are Strictly star Brendan Cole, singer and dancer Regan Gascoigne and singer & actress Kimberly Wyatt.

They will face off to lift the trophy in the live final next Sunday night where viewers will crown this series' winner.