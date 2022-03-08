Series 2 of BBC One drama McMafia has been quietly axed, according to reports.

Created and written by Hossein Amini and James Watkins and inspired by Misha Glenny’s best-selling book of the same name, McMafia debuted in 2018.

A second series was confirmed shortly after but new reports suggest it will no longer be going ahead.

A source told The Sun that production had been delayed first by the pandemic and star James Norton's schedule.

The ongoing crisis in Ukraine is also claimed to have been blamed for the decision to drop the show.

A source shared with the newspaper: "The drama doesn’t glorify the violence or corruption, in fact it attempts to highlight the terrible consequences that followed the break-up of the Soviet Union.

"But given it deals with murderers and oligarchs, it’s still a very awkward show to be creating in the current climate."

The BBC has yet to provide an official comment on the future of the series.

The eight-episode first series became one of the BBC's biggest drams both on TV and online on iPlayer.

The series charted Alex Godman's (James Norton) journey deeper and deeper into the world of organised crime, eventually finding himself unable to resist the lures of corruption.

Speaking in 2018 about the success of the first outing and planned second series, creators Hossein Amini and James Watkins said: “We are so thrilled with how McMafia has resonated with audiences across the world and are delighted to be given the opportunity to cast more light on the shady intersections of transnational criminals and their enablers in finance, law, intelligence agencies and even in governments.”

You can watch series one of McMafia in full online on the BBC iPlayer here.

