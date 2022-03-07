Our House is the brand new drama on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Our House is a new four-part TV series based on the novel by Louise Candlish of the same name.

A teaser shares: "Our House narrates the story of Fiona Lawson who arrives home one day to find strangers moving into her house. With all her family’s possessions and furniture nowhere to be seen, Fi believes there’s been a huge mistake and insists her home isn’t for sale. With events spiralling beyond her control, we feel her panic rising as she can’t reach estranged husband, Bram.

"As she reflects upon the safe space in which she and her family had made a life together, Fi begins to peel back the layers of her relationship and discovers her husband has also disappeared. With her life shattered, she realises the secrets and lies have only just begun, but her husband isn’t the only one with things to hide..."

Our House 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of Our House from episode 1:

Tuppence Middelton plays Fiona Lawson

Martin Compston plays Bram Lawson

Rupert Penry-Jones plays Toby

Buket Komur plays Wendy

Weruche Opia plays Merle

Dinita Gohil plays Lucy Vaughan

Felix Scott plays David Vaughan

Bronagh Waugh plays Alison

Harriet Webb plays Kirsty

Tommy Finnegan plays Leo Lawson

Casper Knopf plays Harry Lawson

Maureen Beattie plays Tina Lawson

Celinde Schoenmaker plays Saskia

James Michael Hogarth plays Roger

Suzette Llyewellyn plays Grace Deakin

Roger Alborough plays Mr Burridge

Tarrin Callender plays Rob Estate Agent

Watch Our House on TV and online

Our House starts on Monday, 7 March at 9PM on ITV. The four-part series continues nightly throughout the week, airing Tuesday 8, Wednesday 9 and concludes Thursday 10 March.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

