Scarlett Moffatt to open driving school in new BBC One show

Scarlett Moffatt is to open her own driving school for a new BBC One series.

Scarlett's Driving School will see the TV star welcome those struggling to pass their test.

Filmed in Teesside, Scarlett - who has failed her driving test 13 times - will be on hand as learner drivers are mentored by the UK’s top professional driving instructors

The BBC share: "Each learner driver and their amateur teacher (their long suffering family member or friend) will be given some much needed help from some of the UK’s top professional driving instructors.

"After an intensive crash course, can the duos work together to pass their test after just five days at the school?"

Scarlett Moffatt said: “I’m over the moon to be part of such an exciting series on BBC One. Having failed my driving test 13 times I know exactly how these learners feel and how much strain it puts on the person teaching you - no one will get in a car with me anymore! I hope that that my new show will give us all the confidence to finally rip up those L plates and hit the road.”

Aisling O'Connor, Head of TV Commissioning for BBC England, added: “Scarlett is the perfect person for BBC England to work with, as we do our job of reflecting the people and places that matter to our audiences up and down the country.

“This new series examines an experience many people go through, and viewers will see learner drivers put their skills to the absolute test in the hope of passing the five-day intensive course. I’m delighted to be working with Frieda.TV and BBC Factual on this exciting proposition for the audience.”

Jon Lloyd, Founder and Creative Director of programme makers Frieda.TV, commented: “We’re delighted to be bringing these amazing relationships, huge driving transformations and Scarlett’s unique personal experience and amazing warmth to BBC One. It’s another great step for Frieda.TV and we can’t wait to deliver a series that will appeal to viewers across the whole of the UK."