Not Going Out returns to BBC One for new series in March

Not Going Out returns to BBC One this month with a brand new series.

Lee Mack’s multi award-winning hit show, and longest running sitcom on air, will be back for a new series on BBC One in March.

And there's an incredibly Frank painting as six new episodes come to screen.

A teaser shares: "It’s been over a year since Frank’s (Bobby Ball) passing and the always lovely Wendy (Deborah Grant), rediscovering a long lost love for painting, decides to create a very unique tribute in oils.

"How can Lee (Lee Mack) and Lucy (Sally Bretton) break the news that they don’t necessarily like the likeness?

"The usually curmudgeonly Geoffrey (Geoffrey Whitehead) seems very keen on the painting, but is all as it seems and might there be an even more eye-popping piece to emerge from his wife’s creative awakening. Could it get any more awkward? This is Not Going Out…

"The series continues in the anarchy of a packed family house with the couple crashing from one near-disaster to the next and, of course, don’t forget to factor in close friends in the form of wife-weary, Toby (Hugh Dennis) and uptight ice-queen Anna (Abigail Cruttenden)."

Not Going Out airs on BBC One this March with a start date to be announced.

For now you can watch the past eleven series and Christmas specials of Not Going Out on BBC iPlayer here.