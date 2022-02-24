Interior Design Masters is back for a new series in 2022 - when does it start on TV?

The new series will see Alan Carr back as host as the show moves to BBC One from BBC Two.

Advertisements

As ever, the show sees 10 talented, up-and-coming designers tackle a range of design challenges and compete to win a life-changing design contract with a prestigious commercial client.

When does Interior Design Masters start?

Interior Design Masters will start on Wednesday, 9 March at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

It's the third series overall to air after two previous series on BBC Two.

You can currently catch up on the past series online now via BBC iPlayer.

Alan will be joined by former Editor-in-Chief of Elle Decoration magazine, Michelle Ogundehin who reprises her role as Head Judge.

Each week the pair will enlist the help of design gurus and industry experts as specialist guest judges.

In every episode, the budding designers confronted with a new commercial space to transform as they work to impress the judges. Past series challenges have ranged from shops, offices, show homes and restaurants.

Alan Carr said: "I absolutely love presenting Interior Design Masters and am so excited we’re coming back!

"Last year I found out what ‘ombre’ meant, along with understanding ‘the flow’ of a room, so who knows what interiors tips I’ll pick up from the next batch of designers!"

Advertisements

Series judge and Michelle Ogundehin added: "It’s great to be back and I’m really looking forward to discovering even more untapped design talent for Interior Design Masters."

Interior Design Masters series 3 begins Wednesday, 9 March at 9PM on BBC One and continues weekly.