Watch as Ant & Dec prank Jeremy Clarkson on Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant & Dec prank Jeremy Clarkson in this weekend's opening episode of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Saturday Night Takeaway returns for 2022 hosted as always by Ant and Dec.

As ever the show will broadcast live on Saturday evenings on ITV with a host of famous faces and plenty of surprises.

This week, Ant and Dec create a fake protest at Jeremy's farm - they're protesting for the rights of soil as they believe soil has feelings.

During the protest someone handcuffs themselves to Jeremy's car and later on soil is dumped all over his car via a tractor.

You can watch a first look below!

Jeremy will talk to Ant and Dec via live link on Saturday night.

Also on this week's show, all 3 winners of Drag Race UK will perform together for the first time on television in a spectacular End of the Show Show. Appearing on stage will be The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace.

Other highlights coming up from the new series include Oti Mabuse in Get Out Of Me Ear while Stephen Mulhern, Fleur East and Andi Peters all return with Stephen putting the boys through brand new high octane Ant vs Dec challenges.

There will also be a brand new mini-series called Polter Guys in which Ant & Dec become ghost busters. The new adventure will include many celebrity cameos including Rob Delaney, Jo Brand, Kadeena Cox, Tom Allen, Fred Siriex and Roman Kemp.

Ant & Dec will have more fantastic Takeaway Getaways to giveaway than ever before to the studio audience and viewers at home.

Plus, viewer favourites On Air Dares and Singalong Live are both back along with a brand new studio game with kids called Kiddi-eoke.

Meanwhile the series will feature performances from the likes of Michael Buble and George Ezra.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns live to ITV and ITV Hub on Saturday, 19 February at 7PM.