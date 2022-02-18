Ibinabo Jack and Courtney Bowman are to take the leads in a rebooted series of Big Cook, Little Cook.

The children's cookery show will return to CBeebies after nearly 20 years.

The revamped series will be presented by a Big Cook Jen (played by Ibinabo Jack) and a Little Cook Small (played by Courtney Bowman).

Each show contains a 'make', animation and a location piece shot in fields and factories around the UK.

A teaser shares: "Big Cook, Little Cook run ‘the best cafe in the World’ it’s a cookery series with a difference. Big Cook Jen is the size of a human, but Little Cook Small is the size of a pepper pot! She spends her time running around the kitchen counter among the packets and bottles collecting bits and bobs needed for the various dishes.

"At the start of each episode, Jen and Small are visited by a fictional character. Small tells us a short animated story featuring this famous customer, before they cook a recipe from Jen’s ‘Big Cooks Cookery Book’. If an ingredient is missing, Small flies outside on her magic spoon to visit where the food is made, bringing some back to the cafe for the recipe."

The new series starts on Monday, 28 February with episodes airing weekdays.

Jo Killingley creator and Executive Producer said: "We made the original iconic ‘Big Cook Little Cook’ nearly 20 years ago, it was the most fun series I’ve ever worked on.

"With brand new talent in 2022, it’s continuing to be a joy. We’re celebrating British ingredients and food producers, plus a host of World recipes. We’re hoping this will be a delicious treat for kids and their grown up helpers and encourage everyone to pick up a wooden spoon and create some magic in the kitchen (and maybe a little mess!)”

Big Cook, Little Cook originally aired in 2004 starring Steve Marsh and Dan Wright.

