University Challenge applications: How to apply to be on the BBC series

Here's how to apply to be a contestant on BBC's University Challenge

Jeremy Paxman is quizmaster on the iconic show which currently airs on BBC Two.

Having been on TV since the 1960s, the competition sees teams of four from Universities across the country go head to head in a general knowledge knockout tournament.

University Challenge applications

Applications are now open for the next series of University Challenge.

You can apply if you are currently enrolled at a UK university or university college.

For full details on how to submit a team, visit the BBC website here.

The 2022/2023 series will film and air later this year.

How does University Challenge work?

The quiz competition sees teams of four from universities across the UK and the colleges of the University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge.

In the first round, teams go head-to-head with the winners making the final 16. The top four highest-scoring losing teams in the first round will then face-off for the final two places in the last 16.

The top 16 teams will then battle to determine the remaining eight teams for the quarter finals where teams must win two matches in order to progress.

Ultimately, the two top teams from the semi-finals will face off in the grand final for the title.

University Challenge first debuted in 1961, hosted by Bamber Gascoigne on ITV. The current BBC series has aired since 1994 with Jeremy Paxman.

University Challenge currently airs at 8:30PM on Monday nights.

You can watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here.

Alongside the main series there's a Christmas spin-off featuring famous alumni and a celebrity specials in support of Comic Relief and Children In Need.