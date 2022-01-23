The Good Karma Hospital cast revealed for series 4 of ITV show

The Good Karma Hospital series 4 has arrived on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The hit drama returns this weekend with its brand new series set in a tropical Indian hospital.

A teaser of the new series shares: "The fierce and passionate Dr Lydia Fonseca is forced to confront her complex past and has to handle some home truths in order to save Greg from deportation and perhaps even their future together.

"With Ruby still reeling following Gabriel’s shock departure, she struggles to see in to an un-certain future, makes rash decisions and tries to find ways to vent her fury.

"Two new doctors arrive at The Good Karma Hospital. Charismatic British Asian Dr Samir Hasan and Dr Nikita ‘Niki’ Sharma, the epitome of a young, privileged Indian woman who is getting a taste of medicine at the sharp end."

The Good Karma Hospital 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 4 of The Good Karma Hospital:

Amanda Redman plays Dr Lydia Fonseca

Amrita Acharia plays Dr Ruby Walker

Neil Morrissey plays Greg McConnell

Darshan Jariwalla plays Dr Ram Nair

Nimmi Harasgama plays Nurse Mari Rodriguez

Harki Bhambra plays Dr Samir Hasan

Rebecca Ablack plays Dr Nikita ‘Niki’ Sharma

Raquel Cassidy plays Frankie Martin

Connor Catchpole plays Bobby Martin

Ace Bhatti plays Dr Jules Fonseca

Chetna Pandya plays Dr Hira Grover

Hiran Abeysekera plays Prakash Datt

Mikayla Stephen plays Karishma

Dia Ananya Soni plays Priya

Jonas Khan plays Jayesh

Aseel Rais plays Moideen Pathan

Lakshman Mendis plays Ramesh

Vikash Bhai plays Anwar Pathan

Vinny Dhillon plays Bhoomy Balan

Watch The Good Karma Hospital on TV and online

The new series of The Good Karma Hospital begins on Sunday, 23 January at 8PM on ITV and continues weekly. The new series has six episodes.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

A synopsis of the opening episode shares: "Ruby is still reeling from Gabriel’s departure. When she encounters a patient in a rural village with a highly contagious and deadly virus, she and new volunteering doctor, Mr. Samir Hasan take a risk and transport the girl to The Good Karma Hospital.

"Lydia and Ram recognise the Nipah virus. Ram begs Lydia to follow the rules and send them back to the village, but Lydia overrules him. Not only does Lydia risk an outbreak but she incurs the rath of local politician Hira Grover. It’s a threat to the longevity of The Good Karma Hospital.

"When Ram discovers that his new headstrong trainee doctor, Dr. Nikita (Niki) Sharma has also ignored him and broken patient-confidentiality, Ram is livid and reminds her she still has a lot to learn. Meanwhile Greg meets Frankie and her neurodiverse son Bobby."