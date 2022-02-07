No Return cast revealed for new ITV drama starring Sheridan Smith

No Return is the new drama on ITV- here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The four-part series follows an unassuming family who are caught up in a living nightmare whilst on holiday in Turkey.

A teaser shares: "Their holiday is a chance to unwind and for Kathy and Martin to spend some much-needed time together. Until unsuspecting son Noah accepts a seemingly innocent invitation to a beach party from a fellow holidaymaker, Rosie, who is staying at the same hotel.

"Suddenly Kathy and Martin’s world spectacularly falls apart when they are left desperately fighting for their son’s freedom against extremely challenging circumstances.

"An arrest, an expensive and alien legal system, looming media coverage and resistance from fellow holidaymakers to come to their aid leaves the distraught parents fighting for Noah’s freedom when ironically he should be at school sitting his latest exams."

No Return 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of No Return:

Sheridan Smith plays Kathy

Louis Ashbourne Serkis plays Noah

Michael Jibson plays Martin

Lily Sutcliffe plays Jess

Siân Brooke plays Megan

David Mumeni plays Steve

Philip Arditti plays Rico Karvalci

Murat Seven plays Ismail

Rufus Hound plays Al Milner

Jack Chorley plays Fred

Nathan Altai plays Detective Özal

Edward Dogliani plays Taxi Driver

Kirk Newmann plays Aksoy

Jade Jordan plays Tara Fisher

Grace Aldridge plays Xanthe

Alan Mckenna plays Brendan

Funlola Olfunwa plays Hayley

Adrian Baena plays Milo

Esther Cuspinera plays Margarita

Iban Malo plays Carlos

Maximilian Henhappel plays Zeph

Doga Celik plays Batur

Cem Yaman plays Ozgur Saylan

Jodie Campbell plays Rosie

Funlola Olufunwa plays Hayley

Dilek Rose plays Maria Pandolis

Rosie Hilal plays Reyhan Ekici

Cosh Omar plays Burak Eskoy

Elif Knight plays Derya Soylu

Gem Carmella plays Sally Keane

Hussein Kutsi plays Turan Okur

Jem Kai Olsen plays Birol

JoaquÍn Ortega plays Barman

Atilla Akinci plays Demir

Watch No Return on TV and online

No Return will start on Monday, 7 February at 9PM on ITV. Episodes on ITV will continue to broadcast on TV weekly.

Following the first airing on ITV, all four episodes will be available immediately to watch online on ITV Hub and BritBox.

A full teaser of the opening episode shares: "For Kathy, Martin and their two teenagers, Noah and Jess, the annual holiday is something that the Powell family look forward to all year round. They’re joined by Kathy’s more affluent sister, Megan, her workaholic husband, Steve, and their son, Fred. It’s an opportunity for them all to switch off, relax and spend quality time together as a family, and an all-inclusive holiday in Turkey is just what the doctor ordered...

"But when Martin watches Noah head off to a beach party, little does he know it’s the last moment they’ll share before all their lives are turned completely upside down. The next time Kathy and Martin see their son, he’s being dragged away in handcuffs accused of a serious crime that he denies committing.

"16-year-old Noah is supposed to be sitting exams and spending the summer having fun before college, but instead he faces years in a Turkish prison, thousands of miles from home"