No Return cast revealed for new ITV drama starring Sheridan Smith

No Return is the new drama on ITV- here's a full run down of who's on the cast.
The four-part series follows an unassuming family who are caught up in a living nightmare whilst on holiday in Turkey.
A teaser shares: "Their holiday is a chance to unwind and for Kathy and Martin to spend some much-needed time together. Until unsuspecting son Noah accepts a seemingly innocent invitation to a beach party from a fellow holidaymaker, Rosie, who is staying at the same hotel.
"Suddenly Kathy and Martin’s world spectacularly falls apart when they are left desperately fighting for their son’s freedom against extremely challenging circumstances.
"An arrest, an expensive and alien legal system, looming media coverage and resistance from fellow holidaymakers to come to their aid leaves the distraught parents fighting for Noah’s freedom when ironically he should be at school sitting his latest exams."
No Return 2022 cast
Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of No Return:
Sheridan Smith plays Kathy
Louis Ashbourne Serkis plays Noah
Michael Jibson plays Martin
Lily Sutcliffe plays Jess
Siân Brooke plays Megan
David Mumeni plays Steve
Philip Arditti plays Rico Karvalci
Murat Seven plays Ismail
Rufus Hound plays Al Milner
Jack Chorley plays Fred
Jodie Campbell plays Rosie
Atilla Akinci plays Detective Demir
Nathan Altai plays Detective Özal
Edward Dogliani plays Taxi Driver
Kirk Newmann plays Aksoy
Jade Jordan plays Tara Fisher
Grace Aldridge plays Xanthe
Alan Mckenna plays Brendan
Funlola Olfunwa plays Hayley
Adrian Baena plays Milo
Esther Cuspinera plays Margarita
Iban Malo plays Carlos
Maximilian Henhappel plays Zeph
Doga Celik plays Batur
Alan Mckenna plays Brendan
Cem Yaman plays Ozgur Saylan
Jodie Campbell plays Rosie
Funlola Olufunwa plays Hayley
Dilek Rose plays Maria Pandolis
Rosie Hilal plays Reyhan Ekici
Cosh Omar plays Burak Eskoy
Elif Knight plays Derya Soylu
Gem Carmella plays Sally Keane
Hussein Kutsi plays Turan Okur
Jem Kai Olsen plays Birol
JoaquÍn Ortega plays Barman
Atilla Akinci plays Demir
Watch No Return on TV and online
No Return will start on Monday, 7 February at 9PM on ITV. Episodes on ITV will continue to broadcast on TV weekly.
Following the first airing on ITV, all four episodes will be available immediately to watch online on ITV Hub and BritBox.
A full teaser of the opening episode shares: "For Kathy, Martin and their two teenagers, Noah and Jess, the annual holiday is something that the Powell family look forward to all year round. They’re joined by Kathy’s more affluent sister, Megan, her workaholic husband, Steve, and their son, Fred. It’s an opportunity for them all to switch off, relax and spend quality time together as a family, and an all-inclusive holiday in Turkey is just what the doctor ordered...
"But when Martin watches Noah head off to a beach party, little does he know it’s the last moment they’ll share before all their lives are turned completely upside down. The next time Kathy and Martin see their son, he’s being dragged away in handcuffs accused of a serious crime that he denies committing.
"16-year-old Noah is supposed to be sitting exams and spending the summer having fun before college, but instead he faces years in a Turkish prison, thousands of miles from home"