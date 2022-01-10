Kelvin Fletcher starts a new life in the country in new BBC One show

Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure. Picture Shows: and Liz with the kids. Kelvin Fletcher - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Jon Parker Lee

Strictly star Kelvin Fletcher will be seen starting a new life in the country in a new BBC One series.

Kelvin Fletcher has spent most of his working life playing a farmer on Emmerdale - now he’s attempting to do it for real.

Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure will follow the soap actor and his family as they leave the city behind and make their first rookie attempts to start a new life in the country and start a new farming business.

Filmed over the summer of 2021 against the backdrop of the stunning Peak District landscape, the series sees Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin getting to grips with the notoriously tough world of livestock markets, sheep wrangling and the maintenance of a huge estate with endless outbuildings and an unmanageable cast of animals.

A teaser for the opening episode shares: "Kelvin and his wife, Liz, have bought a 120-acre farm on the edge of the Peak District National Park, which they plan to bring back to its former working glory - despite having zero farming experience.

"A month in and the jobs list is mounting, along with their stress levels. It’s a baptism of fire, but luckily for them, their no-nonsense next-door neighbour, Gilly is on hand to help.

"Before investing in their own livestock, Kelvin and Liz get some hands-on experience with Gilly’s flock of sheep, but the harsh realities of animal husbandry soon hit home.

The sight of a sheep’s maggot-infested foot is too much for Kelvin to bear and he starts to wonder if this new life really is for him."

Kelvin's Big Farming Adventure starts on BBC One on Monday, 17 January at 8:30PM.

The six-part series continues weekly on TV and BBC iPlayer.