Jason Manford will host a night of musical theatre on BBC One this January.

The National Lottery's Big Night Of Musicals will feature performances from some of the biggest West End shows and touring productions.

Advertisements

Jason will present the evening in front of a live audience at the AO Arena Manchester on 24 January before it airs on BBC One on Saturday 29 January.

The 90-minute one-off special will act as a ‘thank you' to National Lottery players who have helped support the arts during the pandemic.

Shows confirmed to be performing include Frozen The Musical, Disney’s The Lion King, Back To The Future, The Drifters Girl, Dear Evan Hanson, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, & Juliet and Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical.

They'll be joined by Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock, Bat Out of Hell, Dreamgirls and Waitress, plus the cast of Beauty and the Beast will feature in a unique Disney Medley.

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment at the BBC said: "We are delighted to bring a great night of contemporary musicals that the entire family can enjoy into viewers homes, showcasing the world class talent that British theatre is known for."

An audio broadcast of the show will also take place on BBC Radio 2 on Sunday, 30 January from 1PM and for 30 days afterwards on BBC Sounds.