Death in Paradise cast revealed for series 11 of BBC One show

Death In Paradise - S11.

Death in Paradise series 11 has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Set on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie, the hit crime drama follows the work of island detectives as they investigate mysterious murders.

Fresh from a one-off Christmas special, a brand new set of eight episodes are airing now on TV.

Death in Paradise 2022 cast

Returning to lead the cast will be Ralf Little as D.I Neville Parker.

Also on the main cast for the new series are Joséphine Jobert (DS Florence Cassell), Don Warrington (Selwyn Patterson), Élizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey), Tahj Miles (Marlon Pryce) and brand new cast regular Shantol Jackson who plays Saint Marie officer Naomi Thomas.

Meanwhile each episode will feature a cast of guest stars.

In the first episode (7 January) are Jake Fairbrother (Skyfall) as Gabriel Taylor, Aron Julius (DCI Banks) as Jason Clarke and Petra Letang (The Reluctant Landlord) as Mia Taylor.

The full list of those appearing across the new series includes Tamzin Outhwaite (Ridley Road) Nicholas Bailey (Sally4Ever), Jason Done (Waterloo Road), Ben Onwuke (Safe) and Ben Starr (Jamestown).

Also set to appear are Kate O’Flynn (Close To Me), Marcus Onilude (Ted Lasso), Simon Lenagan (Breeders), Petra Letang (The Reluctant Landlord), Jake Fairbrother (Skyfall), Aislín McGuckin (Normal People), Karise Yansen (Wolf), Aron Julius (DCI Banks), Faith Alabi (Industry) and William Gaminara (The Trial Of Christine Keeler).

Andrew Leung (Cruella), Jessica Clark (The Doll Maker), Victoria Ekanoye (Doctors) and Naana Agyei-Ampadu (The Wheel Of Time) complete the cast.

Watch Death in Paradise on TV and online

The new series of Death in Paradise begins on Friday, 7 January at 9PM on BBC One and continues weekly on TV.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer here once they air on TV.

A teaser for the first episode of the new series shares: "When a seemingly simple kidnapping ends in murder, Neville and the team must work out what went wrong and how someone ended up dead."

Meanwhile all past ten series and Christmas special are available to stream online now via iPlayer - 81 episodes in total!