Anne cast revealed for new ITV drama starring Maxine Peake

Anne is the new drama airing this week on ITV - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The four-part series tells the real life story of Hillsborough campaigner Anne Williams.

The drama follows Anne's fight for justice for the victims of the Hillsborough disaster following her son's death in the tragedy.

Anne 2022 cast

Maxine Peake (Silk, Three Girls) leads the cast in the title role of Anne.

Also on the cast are Stephen Walters (Little Boy Blue, Shetland) as Anne's husband Steve Williams with Lily Shepherd (Waterside) as Sara Williams, Bobby Schofield (Time, Anthony) as Michael Williams and Clare Calbraith (Unforgotten, Baptiste) as Sheila Coleman.

Further casting includes Campbell Wallace as Kevin, Matthew McNulty as MP Andy Burnham, Rob Jarvis and Polly Highton as John and Teresa Glover, Ellie Davies as Young Sara Williams, Stephen Campbell Moore as Ed Fitzgerald and Lenny Wood as Peter Camey.

Speaking about her role, Maxine said: "Anne Williams was an extraordinary woman who spent half her life campaigning for the truth of her son’s death and the other 95 victims who were unlawfully killed at Hillsborough.

"Anne and her family’s story really is inspirational. She was a magnificent role model. Her fearlessness and drive to take on the British Establishment is mind blowing.

"I hope we can go some way to bringing the story of Anne, the families, victims and survivors of Hillsborough to an even wider audience."

Watch Anne on TV and online

Anne will air on ITV at 9PM nightly between Sunday, 2 January 2022 and Wednesday, 5 January 2022.

Episodes will also be available to watch online via ITV Hub.

A full synopsis of the drama shares: "Refusing to accept the Coroner’s original verdict of accidental death, Anne was determined to unearth the truth about what happened at Hillsborough.

"She sought out new medical opinions, tracked down witnesses who had tried to revive Kevin on the pitch and lobbied ministers for new inquests.

"At times to the cost of her own family and health, Anne stood defiant for over 20 years alongside the parents and relatives who fought to prove that their loved ones had been unlawfully killed at a football match."

