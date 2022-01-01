Watch London New Year's fireworks online for 2021/2022

You can watch the London New Year's Eve fireworks for 2021/2022 right here.

As Big Ben struck midnight tonight, the BBC brought in the New Year live from Embankment with London's famous fireworks, one of the most spectacular firework displays to be seen anywhere in the world.

Advertisements

And if you missed it all, you can watch it all unfold here from the live stream video which took place on Friday, 31 December from 11:50 PM.

Watch the London's Fireworks video from New Year's 2022 to watch online below...

Alongside the fireworks New Year's Eve on BBC One saw music with the Big New Years and Years Eve Party headlined by Years & Years star Olly Alexander.

The It’s a Sin star was joined by some very special guests with pop superstar Kylie Minogue and the legendary Pet Shop Boys confirmed to join the party.

Olly Alexander, Years & Years said: “I can’t quite believe the BBC are letting me entertain and party with the great British public this New Year’s (& years) Eve!!! I’m so excited!! I feel hugely privileged to be bringing in the new year for everybody tuning in, I promise it’s going to be an extremely fun and unforgettable televisual experience!

"I’ll be performing all my hits and collaborating with some iconic extra special guests, you can expect choreography, vocals, lights, outfits and wild joyful abandon!"

Advertisements

The Big New Years and Years Eve Party can be watched online in full via the BBC iPlayer.

New Year's Eve also saw a special from Graham Norton's chat show as he welcomed guests Jessica Chastain, Claire Foy, Peter Dinklage, Michael Sheen, Cush Jumbo and Joe Lycett. Music comes from The Divine Comedy.

More on: TV