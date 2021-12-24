Leona Lewis, Samantha Barks and Joel Dommett join This Morning's Christmas Day special

Leona Lewis, Samantha Barks and Joel Dommett are among the guests for This Morning's Christmas Day special.

The festive episode will air on Christmas Day from 10AM on ITV and ITV Hub.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby host as Holly welcome viewers: "It’s the most wonderful time of the year and we’re delighted to be spending it with you!"

Phillip adds: “Whether you are busy opening your presents right now, or you're tucking into chocolate or having a well deserved lie in… and whether you're with family or friends or on your own this year, we’re here throughout the morning.”

Guests on the show include Leona Lewis who shares two wintry outside performances.

Gyles Brandreth will be seen delivering his best Christmas cracker jokes while chef Gino D’Acampo serves up a festive feast with a twist.

Joel Dommett discuss the third series of The Masked Singer, chef Clodagh McKenna delivers a cocktail masterclass, musical star Samantha Barks talks Frozen and Aled Jones welcomes 13-year-old star Isaac Lancel-Watkinson to perform classic song Walking in the Air from The Snowman.

There's also an interview with former Matilda child star Mara Wilson.

Meanwhile, Josie Gibson is on hand to deliver some alternative Christmas games with Phil, Holly and Gino all taking part before the team then sit down to open gifts from one another.

One gift in particular leaves Gino speechless for a moment when he realised his painting was made using the manhood of a former This Morning guest.

But some of the gifts are better received, including one from Holly where she recorded a special poem with Tom Foolery for Phillip, who he recorded a poem with for Holly’s 40th birthday earlier this year.

Alison Hammond also joins the festive celebrations, paying a visit to one of their favourite ‘Dosh on Your Doorstep’ contestants by giving her another surprise.

And before signing up with a Christmas send off, Phillip and Holly battle it out with Steve Wilson in a ‘Christmas Showdown’ where they have to answer questions based on previous items and guests that have happened throughout the year on This Morning.

Watch This Morning’s Christmas Day show tomorrow (Saturday 25th December 2021) from 10AM on ITV and ITV Hub