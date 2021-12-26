Around The World In 80 Days cast revealed for new BBC One drama

Around The World In 80 Days has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The drama follows literature’s greatest explorer, Phileas Fogg in a new adaptation of Jules Verne's classic novel.

A teaser for the series shares: "Following an outrageous bet, Fogg and his valet, Passepartout, take on the legendary journey of circumnavigating the globe in just 80 days, swiftly joined by aspiring journalist Abigail Fix, who seizes the chance to report on this extraordinary story."

Around The World In 80 Days 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of Around The World In 80 Days:

David Tennant plays Phileas Fogg

Ibrahim Koma plays Passepartout

Leonie Benesch plays Abigail ‘Fix’ Fortescue

Jason Watkins plays Bernard Fortescue

Richard Wilson plays Grayson

Peter Sullivan plays Nyle Bellamy

Simone Coppo plays Marco

Giovanni Scifoni plays Niccolò Moretti

Cristian de Vergori plays Alberto Moretti

Anthony Flanagan plays Thomas Kneedling

Lindsay Duncan plays Jane Digby

Leon Clingman plays Roberts

Reeya Gangen plays Noori

Kiroshan Naidoo plays Arjan

Liam Walsh plays Jim

Charlie Hamblett plays Lt Bathurst

Patrick Kennedy plays Sir Henry Rowbotham

Victoria Smurfit plays Lady Clemency Rowbotham

Thomas Chaahning plays Jiang Lei

Andre Penvern plays Lôme

Loic Djani plays Gerard

Watch Around The World In 80 Days on TV and online

The new series of Around The World In 80 Days starts with a double bill on Boxing Day (Sunday, 26 December) at 5:50PM and 6:40PM on BBC One.

Episodes will then continue weekly on TV as well as being available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer.

A synopsis of the opening episode shares: "London, 1872. Inspired by a news story, Phileas Fogg is goaded into betting that he can circle the globe in just 80 days, despite never having been abroad before. He sets off with his new valet, Jean Passepartout, and finds that journalist Abigail Fix, the daughter of his friend Fortescue, is joining him to document the journey.

"When they reach Paris, they find the city in the middle of a riot. Passepartout is reunited with his revolutionary brother, who leads him and Fix into the heart of the unrest. Meanwhile, Fogg nearly falls at the first hurdle. Is he really cut out for this adventure?"