The Tourist cast revealed for new BBC One drama

The Tourist has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The six-part thriller is teased as a "character-driven mystery packed thriller, full of shocking, surprising, funny and brutal turns."

It tells the story of a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive.

With no memory of who he is and with merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

The Tourist 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of The Tourist:

Jamie Doran plays The Man

Danielle Macdonald plays Helen

Shalom Brune-Franklin plays Luci

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson plays Billy

Genevieve Lemon plays Sue

Danny Adcock plays Ralph

Damon Herriman plays Lachlan

Greg Larsen plays Ethan Krum

Kamil Ellis plays Sergeant Rodney Lammon

Alex Dimitriades plays Kostas

Watch The Tourist on TV and online

The Tourist will start on BBC one on New Year's Day (Saturday, 1 January 2022) at 9PM. The six-part series will continue with episode two on Sunday, 2 January at 9PM.

Episodes will then continue Sundays at 9PM on BBC One throughout the New Year.

Alternatively, the full series will be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer after the first episode has aired on TV.

A first teaser of the opening episode shares: "When a man wakes up in the Australian outback with no memory, he must use the few clues he has to discover his identity before his past catches up with him.

"Full of shocking, surprising, funny and brutal turns, The Tourist is set in a world populated by quirky, enigmatic characters and off-beat comedy punctuates high-stakes action.

"At its heart however, is a story of self-discovery with a ticking timebomb underneath: as The Man starts to uncover the mystery of who he was, he’s also forced to ask who he is now - and fast. Will he unlock the secrets of his identity before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him?"