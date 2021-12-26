A Very British Scandal has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

A Very British Scandal focuses on the divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, one of the most notorious, extraordinary and brutal legal cases of the 20th century.

A teaser for the three-part drama shares: "A Very British Scandal turns this scandal inside out in order to explore the social and political climate of post-war Britain, looking at attitudes towards women, and asking whether institutional misogyny was widespread at the time.

"As her contemporaries, the press, and the judiciary sought to vilify her, Margaret kept her head held high with bravery and resilience, refusing to go quietly as she was betrayed by her friends and publicly shamed by a society that revelled in her fall from grace."

A Very British Scandal 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of A Very British Scandal:

Claire Foy plays Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll

Paul Bettany plays Ian Campbell, Duke of Argyll

Julia Davis plays Maureen, Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava

Camilla Rutherford plays Diana Napier

Sophia Myles plays Louise 'Oui Oui' Campbell

Richard McCabe plays George Whigham

Sophie Ward plays Janet Kidd

Timothy Renouf plays Peter Combe

Miles Jupp plays Dr Ivor Griffiths

Watch A Very British Scandal on TV and online

A Very British Scandal will start on Boxing Day (Sunday, 26 December) at 9PM on BBC One.

Episodes for the three-part miniseries will continue nightly at 9PM on BBC One on Monday, 27 December and Tuesday, 28 December.

Alternatively, the series will be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer.

A synopsis of the opening episode shares: "Once considered the most beautiful debutante of the 1930s, heiress Margaret Sweeny is in the midst of a divorce when she meets the dashing (and married) Ian Campbell, future Duke of Argyll.

"What begins as sexual chemistry evolves into something more serious when Margaret begins to fall in love not only with Ian but also with his crumbling ancestral seat, Inveraray.

"But all is not what it seems in her marriage, and Margaret finds herself hurtling towards a scandal that will not only change her life but the perception of the British establishment forever."