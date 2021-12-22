Flight Club: BBC Three heads to the skies in new series

BBC Three has announced a new series to launch the channel back on TV.

Tentatively called Flight Club, the show from local production company Mentorn Scotland will go behind the scenes of Scottish airline Loganair.

A teaser says that the show "will take the audience on a journey across Scotland and beyond with the access-all-areas observational series looking under the wings and inside the lives of those working for a busy airline."

The BBC add: "It follows the young staff and crew of Loganair as they lift the lid on what a career high in the clouds is all about. It’s an aspirational series that will show that there is more to the job than just flying passengers from A to B.

Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three, says: “Flight Club is a brilliant first commission from our partnership with BBC Scotland and Screen Scotland.

"With great characters being their authentic selves doing something they love and regional voices and stories, it has all the ingredients we love in a show.”

The series is one of three newly announced shows that will welcome BBC Three back to TV in February 2022.

Also launching the channel will be RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus The World alongside fly-on-the-wall documentary Flight Club and true-crime series Santa Claus the Serial Killer.