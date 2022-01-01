The Tourist: How to watch the full series online now

The Tourist has made its debut on BBC One - here's how to watch the full series online right now.

The Tourist is described as a "mystery packed thriller" with Jamie Dornan leading the cast.

A teaser shares: "Jamie Dornan stars as a British man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and the man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive.

"Except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback."

Watch The Tourist on TV and online

The Tourist will start on BBC one on New Year's Day (Saturday, 1 January 2022) at 9PM. The six-part series will continue with episode two on Sunday, 2 January at 9PM before continuing Sunday nights on BBC One at 9PM.

Alternatively you can watch the full series online right now via the BBC iPlayer here with all episodes immediately available.

The series has six, hour long episodes.

A full synopsis of the opening episode shares: "When a man wakes up in the Australian outback with no memory, he must use the few clues he has to discover his identity before his past catches up with him."

The full cast of The Tourist features Danielle Macdonald (Unbelievable, Dumplin’, Patti Cakes) as Helen Chambers, a fledgling Probationary Constable, and Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line Of Duty, Roadkill) as Luci, a waitress who’s swept into The Man’s journey for answers.

Damon Herriman (Mindhunter, Justified) plays Agent Lachlan Rogers, one of the most highly regarded detective inspectors in Australia, leading Major Crime for the state police.

Outside the UK, the show will be available on HBO Max.