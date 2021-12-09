Sky and Channel 4 partner to air 2021 Formula 1 season finale live

The 2021 Formula 1 season finale will air live on both Sky and Channel 4 this weekend.

The race in Abu Dhabi on 12 December is set to be a tense one with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton currently locked on equal points in the standings.

Victory for Hamilton would clinch an eighth world title, moving him above Michael Schumacher’s seven titles and into unprecedented territory. For Verstappen it would be a first title for the 24-year-old Red Bull driver.

The unique final race will go lights out with the two leading drivers on equal points, the Yas Marina track providing a ‘winner takes all’ close to an epic season.

The race takes place on Sunday, 12 December and due to start at 1PM UK time. The live race will see Sky Sports' coverage aired across Sky channels as well as Channel 4, who will provide their own build up and post-race analysis. Practice and qualifying rounds will air across Sky Sports F1.

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO UK & Europe Sky said: "Sunday’s Grand Prix is one of the biggest sporting events in the last decade, and could be an historic moment for British sport. We’ve chosen to gift the race to the whole country at Christmas through our partnership with Channel 4, so everyone can be part of a huge national moment as Lewis Hamilton goes for a historic eighth World Championship title.

“The brilliant Sky Sports Formula 1 team will give viewers on Channel 4 and Sky Sports the best insight, commentary and analysis of every twist and turn of this most eagerly anticipated final race of the season. Additionally all Sky TV customers will have live coverage of the important qualifying session on Saturday, and the race on Sunday – which we will also show live on Sky Showcase.”

Channel 4's Chief Executive Alex Mahon added: "We are delighted that the whole nation will be able to watch what is set to be one of the most thrilling finales to an F1 season in living memory as Lewis strives to become the most crowned World Champion of all time.

“After bringing Test cricket to free to air television for the first time in more than a decade, and enabling millions to share the joy of Emma Raducanu’s US Open triumph, we are so pleased to be partnering with Sky to enable the widest possible audience to share this historic sporting moment.”

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali commented: “We are excited that Sky will make the Grand Prix on Sunday available to Channel 4 viewers so everyone can tune in live for the thrilling finale to this epic season.

"Sky’s passion for Formula 1 is incredible and this generous gesture shows their love of the sport and the millions of fans in the U.K. We are all looking forward to Sunday and hope all the fans will be glued to their screens."