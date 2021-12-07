Leona Lewis, Tom Walker and Ellie Goulding to perform on Royal Carols: Together At Christmas on ITV

Leona Lewis, Tom Walker and Ellie Goulding will lead the line up of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas on ITV.

Hosted and spearheaded by The Duchess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, there will also be special readings from The Duke of Cambridge, Kim Daybell and Kate Garraway.

Advertisements

The event will pay tribute to the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the UK who have supported their communities through the ongoing pandemic.

A teaser shares: "Combining traditional elements with a modern and inclusive feel to encompass people of all faiths and none, the hour long festive special will feature carols sung by the world-renowned Westminster Abbey choir alongside musical performances by Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding.

"It will also incorporate a performance of To The Day, a poignant composition by poet and writer Lemn Sissay, and readings delivered by speakers including The Duke of Cambridge, British Paralympian and junior doctor Kim Daybell, and Kate Garraway."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by other Members of the Royal Family, will attend the Together At Christmas community carol service at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday, 8 December.

The event will be broadcast as part of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas which will air on Christmas Eve on ITV.

The TV special will also feature additional content including an introduction from The Duchess of Cambridge, videos highlighting the efforts of inspirational organisations, and a special performance by Tom Walker of his new Christmas single For Those Who Can’t Be Here.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning said: "In aid of bringing everyone together this Christmas, we’re honoured to be airing an incredibly special carol event with a difference. Hosted by The Duchess of Cambridge, you can expect show stopping performances from a whole host of music artists such as Leona Lewis, Tom Walker and Ellie Goulding.

Advertisements

"ITV are guaranteed to deliver the festive joy we all need straight from Westminster Abbey into our living rooms this Christmas."

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air Christmas Eve, 7:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

More on: ITV TV