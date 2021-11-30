The Girl Before start date confirmed for new BBC One drama

BBC One has revealed the start date for its upcoming drama The Girl Before.

Adapted from the JP Delaney novel of the same name, the series will star Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo in the lead roles with Jessica Plummer and Ben Hardy.

When does The Girl Before start on TV?

The four part series will begin on Sunday, 19 December at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

Episodes will continue nightly throughout the week at 9PM with the final episode on Wednesday, 22 December.

A synopsis shares: "The Girl Before tells the story of Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect (David Oyelowo). There’s just one catch: the occupants must abide by his list of exacting rules.

"Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways, but when she makes the shocking discovery about her predecessor, Emma (Jessica Plummer), she’s forced to confront unnerving similarities.

"As the two women’s timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before..."

Speaking previously of the series, Gugu Mbatha-Raw said: “I'm so excited to work with this amazing team on such a compelling story in my debut role as actor/producer.”

David Oyelowo added: “This story is mind-bending in its clever construction and intricacy. I can’t wait to see it, let alone be in it. Plus, I’d go anywhere to work with my friend Gugu again.”

Outside the UK, the series will be available on HBO Max in the US.