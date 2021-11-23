The Great British Sewing Bee Christmas 2021 specials coming to BBC One

The Great British Sewing Bee will return for two festive specials in 2021.

New presenter Sara Pascoe will front the show for the first time with judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young.

In each of two special episodes, they will welcome four celebrities to face a number of sewing challenges.

In The Great British Christmas Sewing Bee, Sara welcomes celebrity sewer Rev Kate Bottley, actors Antony Cotton and Kiell Smith-Bynoe, plus presenter Anneka Rice into the Sewing Room.

Under the watchful eye of Esme and Patrick, the four brave celebrities follow a pattern for a Christmas jumper, they transform a charity shop bundle into fancy dress outfit and create dresses from Christmas past.

Only one celebrity can be granted their Christmas wish to win the coveted Christmas Sewing Bee award before they gather around the piano for a sing-song.

Then in The Great British New Year Sewing Bee, Sara celebrates the New Year on The Sewing Bee by inviting four more celebrities into the Sewing Room to try their hand at creating party clothes.

Winner of Drag Race UK Lawrence Chaney, comedian and writer Rose Matafeo, singer Claire Richards from Steps and journalist Kirsty Wark all get behind their sewing machine and give it a go.

Judges Patrick and Esme set them the challenge to rustle up a festive waistcoat, transform some old clothes into children’s party dresses and fit a food themed fancy dress outfit to a model. Finally they hit the dance floor with Claire performing an eighties disco classic.

The two specials will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this festive period with dates to be announced.

Meanwhile a brand new series of The Great British Sewing Bee will come to BBC One in 2022.