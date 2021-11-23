Ghosts will be coming to BBC One with a 2021 Christmas Special later this year.

The hit comedy, which recently aired its third series, follows a young couple who inherit a grand country house, only to find it is both falling apart and full of the ghosts of former inhabitants.

A Christmas special has been confirmed for this festive period on BBC One.

The episode will star writers and creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond and feature guest star Jennifer Saunders.

A teaser for the one-off episode reads: "In the run up to the festive season, Kitty becomes convinced that Santa has made an early stop at Button House when Mike and Alison discover a man living in a tent on their grounds.

"The ghosts' advice on how to deal with him leaves much to be desired, but eventually Mike and Alison learn that they have more to offer this Christmas than they realised."

An air date for the Ghosts Christmas special 2021 is to be confirmed.

For now, you can watch the full first three seasons (and 2020's Christmas special) online via the BBC iPlayer. You can also get the series on DVD here.

