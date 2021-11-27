Not Going Out will be back for a festive special on BBC One this year.

Lee Mack’s multi award-winning hit show, and longest running sitcom on air, will return this December.

The one-off episode will feature Lee Mack as Lee, Sally Bretton as Lucy, Hugh Dennis as Toby, Abigail Cruttenden as Anna, Geoffrey Whitehead as Geoffrey and Deborah Grant as Wendy.

They will be joined by special guest Jason Donovan.

A teaser shares: "It is Christmas and Lee (Lee Mack) is not happy that Lucy (Sally Bretton) had booked tickets to the Pantomime. Especially given the star of the show is Lucy’s teenage crush, the ever-charming Jason Donovan.

"Will a bedtime argument lead to a nightmare before Christmas for Lee (...or should we say Buttons)? How might a suitably lovely Fairy Godmother (Deborah Grant), a world-weary and uptight duo of Ugly Sisters (Hugh Dennis & Abigail Cruttenden) and a magnificently pompous Baron Hardup (Geoffrey Whitehead) affect Cinderella’s chance to get to the ball and meet her Prince Charming?"

The Not Going Out Christmas special will air on TV on BBC One this festive period with a date to be announced.

For now you can watch all episodes from past series online via BBC iPlayer here.

Picture: Not Going Out Christmas special - Geoffrey (GEOFFREY WHITEHEAD), Wendy (DEBORAH GRANT), Lee (LEE MACK), Prince Charming (JASON DONOVAN), Lucy (SALLY BRETTON), Toby (HUGH DENNIS), Anna (ABIGAIL CRUTTENDEN) - (C) Avalon - Photographer: Mark Johnson