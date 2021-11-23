Crossfire: Keeley Hawes to star in new BBC One drama

Keeley Hawes is to lead the cast of new BBC One drama Crossfire.

Filming has started on the three-parter from Dancing Ledge Productions, the makers of The Salisbury Poisonings.

Keeley Hawes (Finding Alice, It’s A Sin, Bodyguard) will star as Jo in the drama which is set in a luxurious resort in the Canary Islands.

A teaser shares: "Sunbathing on her hotel room balcony while on a dream holiday with her family and friends, Jo’s (Keeley Hawes) world is turned upside down when shots ring out across the complex. Gunmen, out for revenge, have, in an instant, turned a slice of paradise into a terrifying heart-breaking hell.

"A story of survival and resilience, Crossfire is an edge-of-your-seat nail-biting thriller yet also emotional, intimate and relatable. With the unsuspecting holidaymakers and hotel staff forced to make monumental split-second life or death decisions, the consequences will linger long after the final shots are fired."

Crossfire will also star Josette Simon (Small Axe, Riviera), Anneika Rose (Deadwater Fell, Line of Duty), Lee Ingleby (The A Word, The Serpent Queen, Criminal UK), Daniel Ryan (The Bay, Home Fires), Vikash Bhai (The Stranger, Limbo), Hugo Silva (Nasdrovia, The Cook of Castamar), Alba Brunet (Operation Mincemeat, Paraiso, The Mallorca Files), Shalisha James-Davis (Alex Rider, I May Destroy You) and Ariyon Bakare (His Dark Materials, Good Omens).

It is directed by Tessa Hoffe (Kin, Wayne, Majority), and produced by Alex Mercer (Inside Man, Doctor Who).

Keeley Hawes said: “I’m so excited to be embarking on this brilliantly compelling and propulsive drama for the BBC, especially as it’s the third production for Buddy Club. Filming has already begun and we’re delighted to be collaborating with the team at Dancing Ledge Productions and Louise Doughty on her first original production for television.”

Creator and writer Louise Doughty (author of Apple Tree Yard) said "This is a drama about a group of ordinary people caught up in an extraordinary event - a gun attack on the hotel where they are staying. In extremity, each character is faced with a set of dilemmas: and at the heart of it is Jo, who booked the holiday and unknowingly put her family and friends - and herself - at risk.

"I'm fascinated by the idea of how so-called ordinary people respond to intense pressure and I couldn't be more excited to have written this drama for Dancing Ledge Productions and the BBC and to have the amazing Keeley Hawes in the star role.”

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama added: “Louise’s scripts crackle with adrenalin, intrigue and secrets kept among a long-standing group of friends. But amidst the action and emotion, Crossfire explores the consequences of the secrets we keep, the risks we take and the lies we tell to conceal them.

"This is a startling original piece of writing. We are thrilled to be working again with Louise and Dancing Ledge Productions, and to be welcoming back the unmissable Keeley Hawes to BBC One.”

Picture: Jo (KEELEY HAWES) - (C) Dancing Ledge Productions - Photographer: Monica Lek