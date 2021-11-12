Death in Paradise Christmas special first look and cast revealed

Death in Paradise returns to BBC One soon with a Christmas special.

The feature-length one off episode will air on BBC One this festive period, bringing a close to its series ten celebrations.

The episode is set to feature wealth of guest stars alongside the familiar faces of Saint Marie.

Returning to join the regular cast (Ralf Little, Joséphine Jobert, Tahj Miles, Don Warrington and Elizabeth Bourgine) for the celebratory episode is Danny John-Jules as charismatic Office Dwayne Myers.

He's joined by Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Juliet Stevenson (Riviera), Stanley Townsend (Informer), Jocelyn Jee Esien (Jack & The Beanstalk: After Ever After), Anthony Calf (Poldark), Tessa Bonham Jones (The Trial Of Christine Keeler), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris) and Tariq Jordan (Law and Order: UK).

An air date and time for the special is to be announced.

A teaser shares: "It’s Christmas time on Saint Marie and Neville is preparing to head to Manchester to spend the holiday with his family. But his plans are abruptly changed when a billionaire shipping magnate dies in mysterious circumstances.

"Things only get stranger when a minicab driver in London receives a Christmas card with an ominous message inside that turns the entire case on its head. For Neville and the team, will this be a case they can crack together?

"Following the series ten cliff-hanger that left everybody swinging in suspense, Florence is jetting off for Christmas, leaving the team a member down. So, the Commissioner decides to enlist the help of retired officer, Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules). Alongside Marlon, Dwayne employs his unique style of policing to help investigate the case.

"Left to their own devices, the pair struggle on the best plan of action for apprehending a suspect. As rain falls, tensions rise - but as Christmas Day approaches, will they realise they’re more like one another than they originally thought?"

The Christmas special will be followed by series 11 of Death In Paradise which will air in January 2022. A further twelfth series has already been confirmed.

For now, all series of Death In Paradise are currently available to watch online on BBC iPlayer.