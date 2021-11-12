Eamonn Holmes is reportedly set to quit This Morning for GB News.

The broadcaster is said to be on the verge of leaving his role on ITV's daytime show after more than 15 years.

The Daily Mirror newspaper reports that Eamonn is "poised to become a big-name signing" for GB News, which launched in the summer.

A source shared with the newspaper: "Eamonn’s move to GB News marks the end of an era. He’ll be missed by many ITV viewers but, the truth is, this job offer probably came at just the right moment for both him and ITV. All good things come to an end."

The tabloid says that Eamonn is expected to join GB News in 2022 where he is "expected to front his own show several times a week."

Eamonn has been a presenter on This Morning since 2006 alongside wife Ruth Langsford.

The pair had regularly fronted the show on Fridays with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield taking charge the rest of the week.

However in 2020 it was revealed that they would be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary. Eamonn and Ruth currently continue to front the show during school holidays.

They tweeted at the time: "It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January. We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years. Have a Ball you two !

It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term."

According to the Mirror, Ruth - who has appeared on This Morning since 1999 - is "unlikely" to remain on the show but will continue her regular role as a panellist on Loose Women.

GB News launched in June in the UK, claiming to offer "news, opinion & debate for all the UK".