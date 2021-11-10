Love not War: Sky announces special music and comedy fundraising event

Sky has announced a one-off music and comedy TV fundraising event.

The broadcaster will collaborate with Choose Love and War Child on Love not War which will feature some of the nation’s favourite musicians and comedians, all in the name of fundraising.

The two-hour special will be available to watch this Christmas on Sky Max and Sky Arts as well as streaming service NOW.

Recorded at Troxy in London on 21 November, a live audience will be treated to a host of performances from A-list stars, including Bastille, Elbow and Ellie Goulding, with more exciting acts to be announced soon.

Tickets for the live recording of the concert are on sale now for £10 each, with all the proceeds being donated to Choose Love and War Child.

This is the first time Choose Love and War Child are coming together to combine their considerable star power and to raise awareness of their shared vision to support those in desperate need. All money raised will go to the two charities, helping to deliver their work in supporting refugees and children affected by war around the world.

Phil Edgar-Jones, Director of Sky Arts and Entertainment, said: “This is an exciting and important event to mark this new collaboration between two vital charities fighting to change the lives of those impacted by war, and we at Sky are proud to support and be a part of their endeavour. With huge talent like Ellie Goulding, Bastille and Elbow all set to perform it’s going to be a great show and I for one cannot wait to see it.”

Josie Naughton, Co-Founder & CEO of Choose Love, added: “We are simply over the moon to be coming together with a whole host of our brilliant friends from the worlds of music and entertainment to bring viewers a beautiful show.

"This will raise desperately needed funds this winter for people living in and fleeing for their lives from conflict zones. It's an honour to be collaborating with War Child on this fundraiser and we can't wait for Sky viewers to get to enjoy the show in the run up to the holidays!”

Rob Williams, CEO at War Child UK, commented: “We are thrilled to be working with Choose Love and Sky on this incredible show. This lends us all an extraordinary opportunity to raise vital funds for the people that War Child and Choose Love support and help to change thousands of lives this winter.

"To be doing that with the support of so many of our friends from across the creative industries just makes this all the more special, and we hope everyone who is able to tune in, enjoys it as much as I know we will!”

