Saturday Night Takeaway 2022: Ant & Dec confirm new series starts soon!

Saturday Night Takeaway is on its way back for 2022 - here's all you need to know!

Ant & Dec will return for what will be its eighteenth series.

As always the show will air live on Saturday evening on ITV this Spring with a range of famous faces and no shortage of surprises.

When does Saturday Night Takeaway start?

Ant & Dec have confirmed that Saturday Night Takeaway is set to return in February 2022 once their new game show Limitless Win comes to an end.

An exact start date is to be confirmed but will likely be either 19 or 26 February.

The series will once again feature big showbiz guests, high-octane challenges and hilarious hidden-camera set ups... plus a new scripted comedy serial, a whole host of brand-new studio games and live surprises.

Every show will sign off in spectacular style when some of the country’s biggest and best performers take to the Takeaway stage for a one-off performance in the End of the Show Show, as the only series on TV that lets its’ audience ‘Win The Ads’ continues to be the happiest ninety minutes of the week.

Expect high-energy live entertainment from start to finish as Saturday night’s most feel-good series returns to kick start the weekend with a bang.

If you want to be involved with the show you can put yourself forward or nominate someone else online here.

Meanwhile you pre-register for free audience tickets from Applause Store here.

Highlights from the previous series included new mini-series called Double Trouble, which saw Ant & Dec clones go rogue! Famous names appearing in the sketches included football pundit Jermaine Jenas, Bake Off's Prue Leith, survival expert Bear Grylls, actor and comic Rob Brydon and TV host Alison Hammond.

Fluer East joined the show with 'Chase The Rainbow' while Ant v Dec returned with a series of new challenges hosted by Stephen Mulhern.

Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear were also back with a range of stars taking part in undercover hits including Davina McCall, Jamie & Harry Redknapp and Sir Mo Farah.

You can catch up with the last series online now via the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV