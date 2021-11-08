The Larkins Christmas special coming to ITV this festive season

The Larkins is on its way to ITV for a one-off Christmas special in 2021 - here's all you need to know!

Drama series The Larkins is based on H.E. Bates’ classic novel.

Following a recent six-part series, ITV has confirmed that a Christmas special will air this festive period. An exact air date is to be confirmed.

A teaser for the special shares: "In the village all the talk is of the pantomime and an ongoing spate of burglaries – Miss Pilchester, the Normans and Johnny Delamere are amongst the victims.

"Whilst PC Harness applies his limited gifts to finding the culprit, Mariette and Charley take their love to the next level...

"Pop and Ma are overjoyed to have the pair back for Christmas, but when Charley’s parents arrive to meet the Larkin clan, and the entire village is left without lighting and heating following a power cut, chaos descends on the Larkins’ farm."

Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan star as Pop & Ma Larkin in the drama.

They're joined by Sabrina Bartlett and Tok Stephen who take on the iconic roles of Mariette Larkin and Cedric ‘Charley’ Charlton.

Also on the cast are Peter Davison (the Vicar), Kriss Dosanjh (Brigadier), Amelia Bullmore (Miss Edith Pilchester), Seeta Indrani (Miss Chand), Robert Bathurst (Johnny Delamere), Stephen Hagan (Tom Fisher), Francesca Waterworth (Libby Fothergill), Barney Walsh (PC Harness), Tony Gardner (Alec Norman) and Selina Griffiths (Norma Norman).

Completing the Larkin family on screen will be Lydia Page (Primrose Larkin), Liam Middleton (Montgomery Larkin), Lola Shepelev (Victoria Larkin), Davina Coleman (Zinnia Larkin) and Rosie Coleman (Petunia Larkin).

Alongside the Christmas special, it was recently reported that a second series of The Larkins was in works.

Picture: ©ITV Plc / Objective Fiction / Genial Productions