Close To Me cast revealed for new Channel 4 drama

Close To Me has arrived on Channel 4 - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

The new six-part drama is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Amanda Reynolds.

It tells the story of Jo Harding, a woman who seems to have it all – a beautiful house in the country, a loving family and Rob, her devoted husband.

But following a fall, an entire year suddenly vanishes from Jo’s memory. As she struggles to piece events together, Jo discovers that her life wasn’t quite as perfect as she imagined – and that someone will do all they can to keep a terrible secret from her.

Close To Me 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of Close To Me:

Jo Harding is played by Connie Nielsen.

Rob Harding is played by Christopher Eccleston.

Finn is played by Tom Taylor.

Sash is played by Rosy McEwen.

Cathy is played by Susan Lynch.

Anna is played by Leanne Best.

Frederik is played by Henning Jensen.

Wendy is played by Ellie Haddington.

Nick is played by Ray Fearon.

Thomas is played by Nick Blood.

Owen is played by Jamie Flatters.

Helen is played by Lorraine Burroughs.

Watch Close To Me on TV and online

The new series of Close To Me airs on Channel 4 from Sunday, 7 November at 9PM. The series has six episodes which will air weekly.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via All 4.

A teaser for the first episode shares: "The story starts with Jo waking in a pool of blood at the bottom of her stairs. She is horrified to discover that the resulting brain trauma has caused her to forget the last year of her life.

"Discharged from hospital, she has a disturbing flashback that causes her to question just what she might have been up to during the months she can't remember. As she struggles to piece her life together with the help of Rob, Jo starts to fear that her family are keeping secrets from her."

Picture: Channel 4