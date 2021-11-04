Code 404 series 3 confirmed for Sky Comedy and NOW

Code 404 will return for a third series to Sky and NOW, it's been revealed.

The futuristic crime-fighting comedy starring Stephen Graham, Daniel Mays and Anna Maxwell Martin will return for a brand new outing on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW.

It follows the recent launch of series two becoming the biggest season launch in the history of the Sky Comedy channel.

Series three welcomes back Daniel Mays and Stephen Graham as the AI-enhanced “supercop” DI John Major and his long-suffering partner DI Roy Carver, along with Anna Maxwell Martin, Rosie Cavaliero, Michelle Greenidge, Richard Gadd, Amanda Payton, Tracy-Ann Oberman and Michael Armstrong.

New to the cast for series 3 will be Vinette Robinson as Professor McAllister and Daniel Lawrence Taylor as journalist Searle.

A teaser for the new series shares: "When one of SIU’s own is murdered, Major and Carver become hellbent on solving the case and proving their worth. But it’s bigger than they thought.

"Forensic psychologist Professor McAllister is brought in to work the case; but still the killer manages to evade capture and wreak havoc. Can they hunt the killer down before it’s too late?"

A release date for series 3 is to be announced.

For now, you can catch up on series 1 and 2 with all episodes available on demand on Sky and streaming service NOW.