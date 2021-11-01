Vogue Williams to explore body image in a new virtual reality E4 series

Vogue Williams will explore body image in a new 'virtual reality' series on E4.

Presenter Vogue will front the series which is provisionally titled Send Nudes.

It will use 3D animated avatars to offer people considering cosmetic surgery a look into the possible future of their body.

They will be joined by Vogue in the studio and a diverse panel of 50 people from across the country who will offer their honest feedback.

E4 reveal: "Across ten episodes each individual will share, in their own words, the very personal reasons why they are considering changing their appearance.

"Then using the latest VR technology and working with expert surgeons, they will each be shown a life-like, moving, animated avatar of themselves now and then post-surgery, showing them the possible outcomes of the different procedures they’re considering.

"But what will our panel make of each different version of our contributor? Will it be the feedback they expect, or could it be the complete opposite?"

Vogue Williams said: "I’m really excited to be a part of the Send Nudes team for E4. This will be a super positive show celebrating all body shapes and sizes and our panel of experts are on hand to give the most considered advice to try and help contestants only make choices that are informed and are their own final decisions.

"As much as I like to normally get stuck-in to production, I will remain fully clothed throughout!"

Clemency Green, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4 commented: "With so many prejudices and preconceptions about plastic surgery, it can be hard for people to talk openly about the prospect of surgery.

"Send Nudes is different, we want to challenge these stereotypes and destigmatise these discussions, providing contributors with a safe space to reveal the emotional, often jaw dropping and very personal reasons for wanting surgery and giving them the opportunity to hear constructive, supportive and surprising feedback."

The series will be made by Crackit Productions and air in 2022.