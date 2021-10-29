Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli are to star in a brand new comedy series on BBC One and iPlayer.

Daisy May Cooper (This Country) and Selin Hizli (Deadwater Fell) create, write and star in the lead roles of the six-parter.

Also on the team are Executive Producer Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, The Fades, This is England, National Treasure), director Jonny Campbell (Dracula, Eric & Ernie) and producer Pippa Brown (The Other One, Psychobitches) for a Boffola Pictures and Lookout Point co-production.

A title hasn't been announced but a teaser shares: "At the heart of this female fronted series is Nic (Daisy May Cooper) and Jen’s (Selin Hizli) budding friendship. Jen arrives in town with her son Harry and disrupts Nic’s lonely life with fun, laughter and booze.

"Nic’s son Ollie also finds a new friend in Harry. Female friendship at its naughtiest and most intoxicating. That is until everything unravels. A twisted comedy thriller about two mums, marital angst, maternal paranoia and a dead cat."

Writer-creator Daisy May Cooper said: "So excited to be writing this with my best friend and the funniest person I know on a subject that I think sums us up perfectly…. Toxic friendship."

Writer-creator Selin Hizli added: "Everything about creating this show has been a dream come true. Jack Thorne, Lookout Point and Boffola Pictures have been incredible. I can’t wait to bring this dark, funny world to life with Jonny Campbell and I’m so thrilled it has found its home at the BBC. Now I just have to put up with Daisy for a bit longer while we film it…"

Kate Phillips, former Acting Director of BBC Comedy, commented: "We are so proud that Daisy is continuing her relationship with the BBC to make this very special series with her best friend Selin. The scripts are golden and ooze pure comedy brilliance – viewers are going to devour this!"

The series will film in Bristol and around the West Country this autumn with further casting and and air date to be announced.

The six-part 30 minute series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.