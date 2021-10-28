Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker 2021 contestants and latest results

Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker 2021 has arrived on BBC One - here are the contestants taking part and spoilers from the latest episode.

In the brand new show, Mel Giedroyc introduces nine of the country’s most talented craftspeople, as they battle it out to be crowned Britain’s Best Woodworker.

Mel Giedroyc rules the workshop which is nestled in ancient woodland in Wales' Glanusk Estate as, each week, the woodworkers compete against each other with a big build that supersizes the skills they've honed at home and a surprise challenge that tests their core skills.

The woodworkers will fight hammer and nail, building wonderful works of wood to impress the judges - award-winning architect Alex de Rijke and queen of furniture-making Helen Welch - to remain in the competition.

Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker contestants and results so far

Billy - Builder & novice carpenter from Lancashire

Charlie - Furniture maker from Edinburgh

Jade - Furniture maker/set builder from Paris

Joe - YouTuber from Wolverhampton

Michelle - Retired from Essex

Misti - Sculptor from Ludlow

Radha - Junior cabinet maker from Watford

ELIMINATED Tim - Bike mechanic from London

ELIMINATED Chantal - Artist & teacher from Midlands

Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker spoilers

In next week's third episode (4 November), the seven remaining woodworkers face the toughest big build of the competition so far and one of the hardest objects to make - a chair.

They must bend and build their way to create chairs that could become design classics in just two days and craft what would take a professional weeks to make.

And in the skills challenge, the woodworkers' whittling skills are tested. But who will impress judges Alex and Helen, and who will leave the workshop for good in a double elimination?

Handmade: Britain's Best Woodworker airs at 8PM on Thursday nights on All 4.

Episodes are available to watch online via All4 here.

