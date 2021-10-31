Showtrial cast revealed for new BBC One drama

Showtrial has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Showtrial is a five part drama written by Ben Richards (Cobra, The Tunnel, Strike) and directed by Zara Hayes (Poms, Dian Fossey: Secrets In The Mist) which explores how prejudice, politics and the media distort the legal process, in a timely drama full of dark humour.

A teaser shares: "When Talitha Campbell, the estranged daughter of a wealthy property developer, is charged with conspiring to murder fellow university student Hannah Ellis, the trial that follows places victim and accused - and their families - in the eye of a media storm. Into that storm enters Cleo Roberts, the duty solicitor on the night of Talitha’s arrest.

"Refusing her father’s help, Talitha wants Cleo to lead her defence against a prosecution weaponising Talitha’s gender and social privilege against her. From arrest to verdict, Cleo and the defence team vie with the prosecution to convince us of the truth about Talitha: Damaged scapegoat? Or cold-blooded killer?"

Showtrial 2021 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of Showtrial:

Tracy Ifeachor plays Cleo Roberts

Celine Buckens plays Talitha Campbell

James Frain plays Damian Campbell

Sinéad Keenan plays DI Paula Cassidy

Kerr Logan plays James Thornley

Abra Thompson plays Hannah Ellis

Christopher Hatherall plays Andy Lowel

Joseph Payne plays Dhillon Harwood

Sharon D Clarke plays Virginia Hoult

Lolita Chakrabarti plays Meera Harwood

Creator and writer Ben Richards said: “I am delighted with the cast that has been assembled for Showtrial. It is a brilliant ensemble of talented actors that feels modern, energetic, and perfectly suited for the complex characters and storylines.”

Watch Showtrial on TV and online

Showtrial will begin on BBC One on Sunday, 31 October at 9PM. The series has five episodes.

The full series will be immediately available to watch online and catch up via BBC iPlayer after the first episode airs.

A full synopsis of the opening episode shares: "Talitha Campbell, the daughter of one of Britain’s wealthiest families and a fellow student at Hannah’s university, is arrested in connection to her disappearance.

"DI Paula Cassidy, the lead officer on the case, is convinced Talitha had something to do with the missing girl, and Talitha's total lack of empathy for Hannah is only raising Cassidy’s suspicions further. But before she can charge Talitha with anything, she has to convince the Crown Prosecutor James Thornley, who is determined that this case needs to be done by the book, given the keen public interest.

"In Talitha’s corner, however, is Cleo Roberts - the duty solicitor on call that night. It falls to Cleo to steer Talitha through her intensive and combative police interviews and evade Cassidy's questions. As Cleo desperately tries to get Talitha’s attitude under control, new evidence comes to light that changes the nature of the case entirely, and sets the stage for a court case that will divide the nation."

Picture: (L-R) Cleo Roberts (TRACY IFEACHOR), Talitha Campbell (CELINE BUCKENS) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Joss Barratt

